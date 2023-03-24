Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

With the Diablo 4 Open Beta starting again soon, players may find themselves wondering: does the save data carry over? We will be answering that question in this article.

For starters, let’s first talk about when the Open Beta period is. The Open Beta starts on March 24, 2023, at 9:00 AM PDT, and ends on March 26, 2023. Players can now preload the game files so that they can jump in as soon as the Beta begins. The download size is around 85GB for PC and around 75GB for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

As for whether or not the Open Beta save files transfer over to the game’s full release, the answer is a resounding no. No, you cannot carry over your save file from the Beta to the full release. Blizzard actually tackled this topic in one of their blog posts:

While progress will transfer from Early Access to Open Beta weekends, all characters made during these weekends will be deleted once the Beta ends.

While they did not give a full explanation as to why this was the case, it is most likely to keep things fair. Once the full game releases, everyone will have to start from scratch. This prevents players from getting ahead of anyone else.

As mentioned above, however, players who participated in the Early Access Beta will be able to use the characters they already made. Open Beta characters, on the other hand, will have to make new characters. This isn’t a bad thing, as the Open Beta introduces two additional classes: the Druid and the Necromancer. This is on top of the already available Barbarian, Rogue, and Sorcerer

Players who participate in either Beta will be able to receive up to three rewards:

Initial Casualty title: Reach Kyovashad with one character

Early Voyager title: Reach level 20 with one character

Beta Wolf Pack cosmetic item: Reach level 20 with one character

These rewards will be available to players once they buy and play the full game.

That's all the information we have about the Diablo 4 Open Beta save data, and whether or not they carry over.