The Cousins of Destruction?

After spending the better part of two hours building up a “generational” in-ring meeting between The Rock and Roman Reigns, fans were surprised that just the “OG” members of The Bloodline opened up the segment, with the “Tribal Chief” looking very eager indeed to address all of the Salt Lake City fans packed into the arena for the faction's big announcement.

“Salt Lake City! Acknowledge me. Can I be honest with all of you? I wanna be honest with you. The people of Utah, well you’re idiots. I did not say individually, I meant when we get you all together like this, you’re pretty dumb. And tonight’s a big night. I don’t want you to ruin this,” Roman Reigns told the crowd on SmackDown. “Because when my cousin comes out here, y’all might go dumb and just ‘catchphrase this, oh he’s so funny,’ but this is the thing: everything we say has meaning, it has purpose, it is information that you need to understand. Tonight, tonight’s history. Tonight is the greatest night ever in WWE. (crowd chants for Cody). The guy that ruined everything, yes, Cody. But tonight we fix this. Because tonight is about history. Tonight, tonight is the first night that we can say The Rock is a member of the Bloodline.”

As was advertised all show, The Rock very much did appear in Salt Lake, matching down to the ring to a, shall we say, mixed reaction before from the crowd. Taking the ring alongside his fellow family members, The Rock began his big speech, but not before he talked some heelish trash on the folks in Utah who packed out the building.

“Now before The Rock drops some gospel on ya, The Rock has got some good news to share. Something that’s gonna make you happy, something that you can own. Tonight it is official: you all, right now, live on Fox, have broken an all-time indoor attendance record,” The Rock announced. “Not only for the city of Salt Lake, but for the entire state of Utah. Congratulations. Well, here’s the record you broke. You broke the all-time record for the largest gathering of trailer park trash The Rock has ever seen. Now if you didn’t like that, you’re gonna love this. Finally… Oh, you wanna boo that, huh? Are you sure you wanna boo The Rock? Finally, your life has meaning. Finally, you and your fifty wives will have a story to tell. And you know what I’m talking about, you’ll have a story to tell your 600 inbred grandchildren one day, and that is what it’s like to look at greatness in the flesh, because finally, The Rock has come back to Salt Lake City.”

With the crowd loudly chanting for the “American Nightmare,” The Rock turned his attention to the task at hand and delivered a promo fans won't soon forget, as it made pretty big strides towards the eventual WrestleMania 40 card.

🩸 "THE ROCK IS A MEMBER OF THE BLOODLINE." 🩸 …AND HE IS HERE RIGHT NOW! @TheRock has returned to #SmackDown! ✊😎 pic.twitter.com/WnCtxwf8ZP — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2024

The Rock breaks down why Cody Rhodes' story doesn't matter.

Finally addressing the elephant in the room, The Rock unloaded on Cody Rhodes to a pretty eye-opening degree, letting the “American Nightmare” and his legion of “Cody Crybabies” know exactly what he thinks of them.

“You all have brought a side out of The Rock that you haven’t seen in years, but you see, this side of The Rock has always been in here. Always. You shut your mouth, fatty, The Rock’ll come out there and slap the herpes off your lips. It’s a side that you haven’t seen in The Rock, but it’s been in here all along, and you know why you’re seeing it tonight? Because it’s The Rock and Roman Reigns. The biggest WrestleMania Main Event in the history of WrestleMania. You had it in your hands, and you let it go. You flushed it down the toilet, the same toilet you sat your fat a**es on and you sat there and tweeted ‘we want Cody! We want Cody! Cody’s gotta finish his story! He’s gotta finish his story!’ You’re laughing now, and you’re booing because you know it’s true.

“Let The Rock as you a question: What is Cody’s story? What is a story? Let The Rock make it clear: my cousin, Roman Reigns, the Universal Champion, beat Cody’s a** last year at WrestleMania. He beat him, Cody lost the match, and now all of a sudden Cody wants a rematch? That’s his story? That’s not how it works. I mean think about it. You think about it right now. Think about how stupid that logic is. Think if you could apply that to sports. Hold on a second. I know you inbreds wanna chant ‘What?’ but sit there and shut your mouth and listen to The Rock. Cuz this is important, and The Rock is gonna educate your ignorant a**es. Apply that stupid logic to any sport. The 49ers just lost against the Kansas City Chiefs. What did they do? Did the 49ers say, ‘Whoa, wait a minute? What about our story? We gotta finish our story.’ No, they took their lumps like men, they stood up, they dusted themselves off, and they moved on like men. That’s what they do. Now everybody in this arena, in this city, and in this entire state, you should understand this. It’s personal. Think about it for a second. Michael Jordan came in here, and he crushed the dreams of the Utah Jazz. He ended, you boo because it’s the truth. He ended the Utah Dream story. What did the Utah Jazz do? They took their beating like men, and they moved on. And they worked their a**es off to get right back to the top, that’s what they did.”

Round three, Rock focused in on the point at hand, announcing that not only is he now a member of The Bloodline, but they are now the “most dominant duo” in sports, emphasis on the word duo.

“That’s not how the real world works. The real world doesn’t work like that. You don’t get a shot at another story just because you want it. That’s not how it works,” The Rock announced. “If you don’t understand that, you don’t understand that because you’re spoiled, entitled little crybaby b*tches. Cody Rhodes, make one thing perfectly clear, The Rock is gonna do everything in his power to make sure that you walk out of WrestleMania what you are which is a loser. Everything in his power to make sure that happens. Cody, your story is just ending. Our story is just beginning. The Bloodline, the most powerful, dominant duo in sports, in entertainment, and of course in the WWE. If you smell- no no no no no. Salt Lake City, sing-along with The Rock is over. You lost that privilege. Sit there and shut your mouth and enjoy the ride that The Rock is taking you on. If you smell, what the Bloodline is cooking.”

On Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins cut a promo declaring that he would be Rhodes' “Shield” against The Bloodline, and now The Rock has declared The Bloodline a duo, is this going where fans think it's going? Are we getting Rollins and Rhodes versus The Bloodline on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 to set up, and an even bigger main event on Night 2? If so, then this segment is a very important stepping stone on the “Road to WrestleMania” indeed, as it might just be the catalyst for one of the greatest non-title main events in WrestleMania history.