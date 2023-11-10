Does the MCU's Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris-led film, The Marvels, have a mid-credits scene as most of their films do?

A giant tease

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for The Marvels

Simply put, yes, there is a mid-credits scene. And it's a major one.

We have a breakdown of the scene, but in short, it introduces the X-Men into the MCU. After sacrificing herself and getting stuck on the other end of the space ripple, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) wakes up in a hospital. At first, she thinks she is in her reality, as she sees her mom, Maria (Lashana Lynch), next to her.

But that isn't her mom. In fact, Maria has no idea who she is and is donning a red and white costume a la Binary from the comics. Additionally, Beast, the blue mutant, is in the room treating Monica. He teases that Charles Xavier asked for an update on her.

Obviously, this is the first proper introduction to the X-Men into the MCU. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — which also featured Lynch — did show alternate versions of some of the characters. Perhaps this will be the launching pad for the characters to make their way properly into the MCU.

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau discover their powers are entangled. Every time one of them uses their powers, they swap places. They have to team to not only untangle them from each other, but also handle a new threat: Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

The Marvels is in theaters now.