After a bonkers mid-credits scene, does The Marvels have another trick up its sleeve in the form of a post-credits scene? It's complicated.

What happens after the credits?

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for The Marvels

After a bonkers mid-credits scene, most would expect a post-credits scene to follow. Unfortunately, this film doesn't have a post-credits scene (techincally).

Instead, you can just hear Flerkens such as Goose meowing and engulfing something. Though they are not shown on-screen.

That will probably disappoint MCU faithfuls who sit through all of the credits. At least it's not as bad as the one from Spider-Man: Homecoming. To be fair, after introducing the X-Men in the mid-credits scene, it would be an impossible task to try and top that. Audiences already have had their appetites satisfied.

The Marvels serves as a sequel to Captain Marvel and a follow-up to Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau's story. The trio of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) have their powers entangled. This results in the three having to work together to untangle them and also take on a new threat, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

Nia DaCosta directed the film. She co-wrote the script with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik. The film's predecessor was released in 2019 and grossed over $1 billion at the box office. The sequel team-up film comes over four years later. The Marvels held its world premiere on November 7 in Las Vegas and even took over the Sphere.

The Marvels is in theaters now.