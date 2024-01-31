Should you stay for the credits of Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

Post-credits scenes are to be expected with almost every franchise project. Does Percy Jackson and the Olympians follow that trend?

What's Percy Jackson about?

Warning: Spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians ahead

An adaptation of Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief, Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows the titular character (Walker Scobell) after he's accused of stealing Zeus's (Lance Reddick) lightning bolt. With the help of Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan SimhadrI), Percy sets out to find the real thief.

Is there a post-credits scene?

While there's nothing at the end of the credits, there is a mid-credits scene attached to the Percy Jackson finale.

What happens?

The mid-credits scene follows Gabe (Timm Sharp), the husband of Sally (Virginia Kull) and Percy's stepdad. While Percy is on his adventure, Gabe reports his wife's disappearance and begins an FBI search for his stepson. He believes his stepson is responsible while it's also clear he's got ulterior motives.

In the Percy Jackson mid-credits scene, Gabe is seen on the phone with an attorney. He's appalled at the price tag for the attorney, who cites that he has to charge a lot due to his law school loans.

As he approaches the door, he realizes that Sally has changed them, further angering him. At this moment, he notices a package on the ground that's been returned to the sender. It's from the gods, but of course, Gabe doesn't know that.

He opens the package, unveiling Medusa's (Jessica Parker Kennedy) head. As he looks into its eyes, he is turned to stone. This was a different take on the book's version of this sequence.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is streaming on Disney+ now.