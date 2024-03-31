The Miami Dolphins are renowned for their storied legacy and devoted fan base. They are gearing up for the 2024 NFL Draft with the anticipation of uncovering unheralded talents that could help them succeed. Here, we will explore sleeper prospects and envision their potential impact on a team hungry for triumph. This article will scrutinize three overlooked rookies whom the Dolphins should prioritize. They can potentially mold the trajectory of the franchise.
Miami Dolphins' 2023 Season Recap
Under the stewardship of head coach Mike McDaniel for the second consecutive year, the Dolphins surged into the postseason once again. The 2023-24 campaign proved to be a considerable improvement over the preceding season in numerous aspects. After all, they finished with an 11-6 record. The durability of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, remaining relatively unscathed throughout the season, significantly contributed to this success. Tagovailoa delivered the most impressive statistical performance of his career so far. He was aided by wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who very nearly hit the 2,000-yard milestone.
With the team's solid performance, there's ample reason to believe that the Dolphins will remain contenders for postseason contention next season. However, both McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier need to make some moves in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Offseason Context
Navigating through a challenging salary cap situation, the Dolphins witnessed Christian Wilkins depart for the Las Vegas Raiders. Miami was compelled to make significant roster cuts to alleviate financial constraints. Key defensive stalwarts such as Emmanuel Ogbah and Jerome Baker were among those casualties.
Despite these challenges, the Dolphins managed to make astute moves in replacing departed personnel. Securing a value contract with Kendall Fuller, who arrives off the back of a commendable season, serves as a replacement for Xavien Howard. Additionally, the acquisition of Aaron Brewer bolsters the lineup. He can potentially offset the loss of Connor Williams. The addition of Jordyn Brooks also presents an opportunity for an upgrade over Baker.
Here we will look at the three sleeper rookie prospects that the Miami Dolphins have to target in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB, Missouri
When dissecting the Miami Dolphins' recent performance, it's evident that their journey to the Super Bowl remains distant. In 2023, the Dolphins struggled, particularly in pass defense. Ranking in the lower echelons of the NFL across various metrics, the Dolphins gave up the fifth-highest completion percentage. They also allowed the sixth-highest touchdown percentage surrendered to opposing quarterbacks. These further underscore the team's defensive challenges.
Compounded by notable departures in the defensive backfield, there's a glaring necessity to fortify multiple positions within the secondary. In the realm of the 2024 NFL Mock Draft, the Dolphins have an opportunity to address this void in the second round, with Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Boasting attributes like nimble footwork, a keen football acumen, and an unwavering competitive spirit, the Missouri Tigers standout merits consideration for a Day 1 selection.
Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
Embracing a mindset of immediate contention, the Dolphins' approach in the 2024 NFL Mock Draft reflects a sense of urgency. As the draft unfolds, we will surely see a plethora of talented prospects swiftly being claimed in the third and early fourth rounds. This would leave no room for complacency. In a strategic move, Miami should make a move to bolster its pass-rushing arsenal.
Javon Solomon emerges as a standout contributor from a successful Troy Trojans program. He boasts impressive statistics with 49.5 tackles for loss and 33 sacks. Those were particularly prominent in the past three seasons. Despite concerns regarding his stature, Solomon's explosive initial burst and versatility make him a promising addition to the Dolphins.
Jaylon Carlies, S, Missouri
Building upon the initiative to elevate their secondary, the Dolphins need to secure a dynamic playmaker next. Amidst the recognition garnered by several of his teammates in this draft class, Jaylon Carlies emerges as a polished NFL-caliber safety. He brings a lot of excitement to a team in need.
With looming uncertainties such as Jordan Poyer's short-term contract status, Miami seeks to reinforce its defensive backfield depth. Carlies stands at 6'3 and weighs 215 pounds. He exhibits prowess in run defense while possessing commendable length. He also has the football instincts and speed to patrol the secondary effectively. This has been proven by consistent interception production throughout his collegiate career. He would be a great addition to Miami's secondary.
Looking Ahead
The Miami Dolphins' 2024 NFL Draft focus should be on identifying sleeper prospects. This will underscore their commitment to fortifying key positions and sustaining momentum in their pursuit of Super Bowl contention. In this regard, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Javon Solomon, and Jaylon Carlies are seen as potential game-changers. As such, the Dolphins aim to infuse their roster with talent capable of making an immediate impact. As the draft unfolds and these prospects transition from collegiate standouts to NFL rookies, the Dolphins and their fans eagerly anticipate the transformative potential. They have the potential to propel the franchise toward sustained success in 2024. With careful consideration and shrewd selections, the Dolphins might just chart a course toward the postseason once more. Of course, they will bank on the promise of these hidden gems uncovered in the 2024 NFL Draft.