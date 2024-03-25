Clinching the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in more than 20 years is often something to celebrate, but the Miami Dolphins do not have the luxury of reveling in their significant progress. They must position themselves in true title contention for the 2024-25 campaign, or it is going to be extremely tough for fans to maintain their excitement.
The AFC is only getting deeper, so Miami will have to determine how it can best keep up with the other competitive teams. Management has difficult decisions ahead, which includes reaching an acceptable contract extension with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
If the Dolphins wish to retain the 26-year-old beyond next season, they might be forced to pay him somewhere in the range of $50 million per year. The indication is that both sides want to work out a deal, but doing so will also greatly limit the team's financial flexibility. It will be much more challenging to assemble a high-end roster around Tagovailoa.
The former national champion has strung together two-straight promising seasons and led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards in 2023-24. Under head coach Mike McDaniel, he looks the part of a franchise QB. But could Tagovailoa remain as sharp with lesser talent around him? And can he lift this team over the top?
The perceived answers to these questions might determine how generous the Dolphins choose to be during negotiations. As more time passes without an extension being agreed upon, Tua Tagovailoa might decide to leverage the situation. McDaniel is not concerned, however.
Mike McDaniel's latest comments should comfort Dolphins fans
“With intentionality, I try to keep myself as head of coaching,” McDaniel said, per Pro Football Network's Adam H. Beasley. “Contracts and contract negotiations, those things take time. You know, I do expect Tua to be in {organized team activities}, only because, you know, my working relationship with Tua.”
The 2023 Pro Bowl selection can apply pressure to the front office by skipping voluntary workouts, but that would clash with the ultimate goal of vying for a Super Bowl. Chemistry is paramount for a team that was absolutely ravaged by injuries last year. McDaniel believes preparation and dedication are key features of the Tua Tagovailoa package, and is thus confident in his attendance for OTAs.
“And for two years, I’ve watched Tua gain some unbelievable residuals towards the season in that process,” he said. “It’s part of the reason Tua is who he is, because he’s always learning, never staying the same, and always working on his craft.”
The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is held in high regard for his character and leadership skills, but a player who navigated past injury problems is generally motivated to seek a new contract as swiftly as possible. Assuming pen is put to paper in the near future like most expect, the reaction will surely be polarizing.
There is doubt surrounding Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins in playoffs
No one has spent more time on the island of unfilled expectations the past several years than the Dallas Cowboys. However, the Dolphins might be compelled to buy a timeshare of their own if they continue to struggle in big games.
Miami gets some leeway for the way it has been eliminated the last two years, as the team fought valiantly without Tagovailoa in 2023 and had the misfortune of running into dangerous weather conditions and the Kansas City Chiefs this past January. That being said, there is no excuse for the Fins' late-year collapse.
The AFC East was theirs for the taking, but instead they ceded the crown to the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa underwhelmed in the divisional decider, completing 17-of-27 pass attempts for 173 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 21-14 home loss. As noted before, injuries hindered this franchise, particularly on the offensive line, but a future $300 million quarterback must find a way to keep his team afloat.
Miami sunk in the latter half of the season. Although there have been key departures in free agency, general manager Chris Grier has made intriguing additions like Kendall Fuller, Shaquil Barrett and Jordan Poyer to ensure the roster remains balanced. Composure and focus are essential qualities the Dolphins must embody in order to advance in the AFC hierarchy.
Accomplishing that mission is more likely without any distractions. But it could entail a major financial sacrifice and a firm declaration that Tua Tagovailoa is the right man to lead Miami through the remainder of the decade. It would be a huge understatement to call this year a pivotal one.