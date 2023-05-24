When it comes to finding hidden gems in the NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins may have struck gold with their third-round, No. 84 overall pick in Devon Achane. This speedy and versatile running back from Texas A&M possesses the qualities that make him a perfect fit for second-year head coach Mike McDaniel’s speedy offensive scheme. With his explosive speed, exceptional receiving skills, and ability to complement the existing running backs, Achane has the potential to be the rookie sleeper pick to make a significant impact for the Dolphins in the 2023 season.

Explosive Speed and Agility

Again, one of the standout attributes of Devon Achane is his blazing speed. With a 4.32 40-yard dash time, Achane ranks among the fastest running backs in the recorded combine era, per CBS Sports. That has to be music to McDaniel’s ears. This level of speed is exactly what McDaniel envisions for his offense, who already have the likes of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Achane’s speed is what allows him to burst through holes and gain valuable yards on inside runs, making him a threat to opposing defenses.

“I mean, speed we generally like around here,” McDaniel said, per PFT. “But I think it’s more of you feel like there’s a fit in terms of a guy fitting within your existing team. You’re always keeping in mind that you’re adding players to the team and really think that that group in particular, the running back room for us is very important. You find a person and player that fits your skill set that you like but also that fits within the room because we have some other good competition in there as well. So we’re real excited to add a player to a group. And he is fast. [GM] Chris [Grier] and I share that — we do have affection for that trait.”

Versatility as a pass-catcher

Devon Achane’s value extends beyond his rushing ability, though. Throughout his collegiate career, he demonstrated his prowess as a pass-catcher, hauling in 65 receptions during his time at Texas A&M. In 2022, he set a single-season best with 36 catches on what was a struggling Aggies offense. This versatility as a receiving threat out of the backfield makes Achane a perfect complement to the Dolphins’ offense.

Complementing the existing running backs

The Dolphins already boast a talented backfield with the likes of Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert, who are still likely to carry most of the load in Miami. However, Achane brings a different skill set to the table. Achane is a more change-of-pace back that can provide yet another option for the Dolphins in the running game, taking some of the pressure off the primary running backs. And as mentioned, Achane’s ability to catch passes out of the backfield adds a new dimension to an already dynamic offense and creates matchup problems for opposing defenses.

Fitting into Mike McDaniel’s offensive scheme

Mike McDaniel, known for his innovative offensive schemes and infatuation for speed, must be thrilled to have a player like Devon Achane on the Dolphins. With Achane’s speed and agility, he can thrive in McDaniel’s system, which emphasizes quick cuts and finding the right running lanes. The Dolphins’ offense can benefit from Achane’s explosive playmaking ability, as he possesses the instincts to read blocks and create big plays on the ground or through the air. Really, the possibilities are limitless to how McDaniel can utilize Achane.

Expanding the offensive arsenal

While the majority of passes from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will likely be directed towards star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, incorporating Achane into the passing game could add yet another wrinkle to McDaniel’s offense. Achane’s speedy running abilities coupled with his ability to stretch the field as a receiver out of the backfield will open up opportunities for McDaniel to produce some creative play-calling and keep opposing defenses guessing.

“It’s going to be a really scary offense. We’re all pretty fast. It’s going to be very competitive in practice,” Achane said when talking about Miami’s offense. “I talked to Mike McDaniel and he wants to (build) the fastest team in the NFL.”

Achane’s third-round selection may have come as a welcomed surprise to McDaniel and the Dolphins, but what won’t surprise them is Achane’s contributions. When he takes the field for the first time, he’ll be a true rookie sleeper and a game-changer in the NFL early on.