Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Miami Dolphins only had four draft picks in their 2023 NFL Draft class. Still, the Dolphins are looking for all of them to eventually make an impact in Miami.

The Dolphins were docked their first-round pick due to tampering charges involving Tom Brady. They didn’t pick until No. 51 in the second round. Overall, Miami had just two picks within the first three rounds.

However, the Dolphins have used their draft capital to add numerous NFL stars to their roster. Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Jalen Ramsey have all been acquired for draft picks. Miami is serious about making a deep playoff run.

Still, the Dolphins didn’t view the 2023 NFL Draft as a wash. It might just be four players deep, but all four will have an opportunity to compete in Miami.

Cam Smith – Second Round, Pick 51

While the Dolphins made their aforementioned trade for Ramsey, Miami still addressed their secondary with the selection of Cam Smith. Smith was a standout during his time at South Carolina. The Dolphins are hoping Smith can carve out a role behind Ramsey and Xavien Howard.

Smith appeared in 32 games during his four years with the Gamecocks. He made 91 tackles, 18 passes defended and six interceptions. Smith was named Second-team All-SEC during his sophomore season with South Carolina.

The Dolphins’ pass defense was one of the worst in the league this past season. Miami ranked 27th overall, allowing 234.8 yards per game through the air. Alongside Ramsey, Smith should play a major role in improving that number.

Without their first-round pick, Cam Smith represented the Dolphins’ top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Miami will hope Smith’s ball-hawking abilities translate to the NFL.

Devone Achane – Third Round, Pick 84

The Dolphins brought back both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson at running back this offseason. Devone Achane gives Miami some long-term potential at the position.

Achane spent three years at Texas A&M, appearing in 28 games. He ran for 2,376 yards and 21 touchdowns, adding 554 yards and five touchdowns through the air. Achane broke 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career as a junior (1,102), earning First-team All-SEC odds.

Mostert was the Dolphins’ lead back in 2022. He led the team in rushing (891) and receiving yards among running backs (202). However, Mostert is 31-years-old and has an out in his contract after 2023. Achane could be his eventual replacement.

The former Aggie proved he can find success both running and catching the ball. An explosive weapon, Miami will look for the best ways to utilize Achane in their offense.

Elijah Higgins – Sixth Round, Pick 197

Elijah Higgins played wide receiver during his four years at Stanford. However, after taking him in the NFL Draft, the Dolphins plan to move Higgins to tight end.

At 6’3″, 235 lbs, Higgins has the potential body of a tight end. The Dolphins are trying to remedy the loss of Mike Gesicki, who signed with the New England Patriots this offseason. Higgins would certainly be an interesting way to fill the role.

However, Higgins certainly knows how to catch the ball. Over his 27 games with the Cardinal, Higgins caught 119 passes for 1,380 yards and six touchdowns. He set his career high in receiving yards (704) this past season while setting a new-career high in touchdown receptions (4) as a junior.

Moving to tight end will give Higgins more of a chance to see the field. With a clear need at the position, Higgins could have a major opportunity if his transition goes smoothly.

Ryan Hayes – Seventh Round, Pick 238

With their last pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Miami decided to take a lottery ticket on their offensive line. Protecting Tua Tagovailoa will be key for the Dolphins’ success.

In 2022, Tagovailoa was sacked 21 times. Overall, Miami let up 35 sacks. While they certainly weren’t the worst in the sack department, the Dolphins are looking to do everything they can to keep Tagovailoa upright.

Ryan Hayes came into his own during his last season at Michigan, starting 14 games. He appeared in 40 total games and made 29 starts with the Wolverines. Hayes was a two-time All-Big Ten recipient.

It might be hard for Hayes to crack the starting rotation right away. However, he had plenty of experience at Michigan. Miami will look to groom him for his potential opportunity on their offensive line.