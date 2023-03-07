Offensive lineman Mike Pouncey will finish his career where he started it after the former Pro Bowler announced Tuesday he would sign a one-day contract to officially retire with the Miami Dolphins.

Pouncey, 33, was a first-round pick for the Dolphins in 2011 and made 93 starts for the team over seven seasons, making the Pro Bowl at center and right guard from 2013-15.

He played for the Los Angeles Chargers for the final two seasons of his career, making the Pro Bowl a fourth time in 2018. Pouncey has not played since the 2019 season and he officially announced his retirement in February 2021, less than a year after he had successful neck surgery.

Pouncey’s career includes winning a BCS championship with the Florida Gators in 2008. He was an All-American at Florida in 2009 and 2010. As a professional, Pouncey’s career was occasionally marred by injuries. He had a torn labrum in 2013 and only played five games in 2016 after suffering a hip injury. And there was also his part in the Jonathan Martin-Richie Incognito controversy.

Although Pouncey has been off the field for almost four years, he is staying busy. Pouncey and his twin brother, former Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, opened a distillery near downtown Miami earlier this year.

“Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins are in there, represent where we spent most of our careers in the NFL,” Mike Pouncey said, per 7 News Miami. “We do the bottling, the labeling, and basically where the product is made at, so when you come do a tour here, you’ll be able to see all that.”