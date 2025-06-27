One of the biggest storylines in the NFL as mandatory minicamps have started is what the Miami Dolphins will do with Jalen Ramsey. The speculation around Ramsey has been that the Dolphins aim to trade him before training camp begins. They have to get a deal all summer, but Dolphins teammate Tyreek Hill recently came out and said he's trying his best to get him back.

Tyreek Hill was on Glory Daze with Johnny Manziel and told Manziel that he is trying to get Ramsey back, no matter what. He also talked about how great of a teammate he is and how great he has been in the locker room for Miami.

Hill said he's seeing Ramsey next week and will try to get him back. Manziel even asked how much power he has to do this.

Hill elaborated on all this when he said, “Full court press, I'm getting Ramsey back in a Dolphins jersey, I don't care what they say, tampering or whatever. We need Ramsey, he's a dog, he's one of the best Corners in the league, man. A great leader, a great teammate too, though. That's what he doesn't get much credit for, man. We are both going on year 10 and need him on the Dolphins.”

This is also after Hill went through his trade drama earlier this offseason. He came in for OTAs and is back to being all-in for Miami.

Jalen Ramsey was traded from the Rams to the Dolphins in 2023. For three seasons, he was excellent on the outside as the top cornerback in Miami. He earned a three-year $72.30 million extension, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. Last season, he had 60 total tackles, 39 solos, two interceptions, and 11 passes deflected.

On ESPN Radio, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said Ramsey would prefer to go to the West Coast and play for the Los Angeles Rams or the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I think when you're trying to figure out a home for Jalen Ramsey, two teams that make sense, and we'll see how it plays out, would both be in Los Angeles, be it the Chargers or the Rams,” he said

The Rams initially traded Ramsey away to free up some cap space, so it would not make sense for them to make a move for him. However, Ramsey attending the Chargers and playing under Jim Harbaugh would make a massive difference.

What will happen with Jalen Ramsey remains to be seen, but one thing is sure: Tyreek Hill will not let him leave without a fight.