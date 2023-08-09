Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey took offense on a recent analysis from an ex-NFL doctor claiming that he will have a hard time coming back from his meniscus tear.

Ramsey suffered the injury early in training camp and recently underwent surgery to repair the tear. While there is still no specific timetable for his return–though talks of a potential December comeback are making headlines–the Dolphins star raised hopes up when he was recently spotted watching the team's practice without any crutches.

Former NFL team doctor, David J. Chao, wasn't reading too much on the fact that he's walking without crutches or braces, though. According to Dr. Chao, it doesn't have any impact on the time he needs to recover and bounce back from the injury.

“I think it’s a tall order for Jalen Ramsey to come back and be Jalen Ramsey,” Dr. Chao said on the I AM ATHLETE podcast.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

After seeing the video, however, Jalen Ramsey was not pleased with the take and emphasized that no one can tell him what he can and cannot do. The Dolphins CB added that the said doctor has no information or whatsoever of his current condition, so what he said cannot be completely trusted.

“SHUT UP! I done let a couple things slide, but y’all have no clue what’s even going on, just talkin to hear y’all selves talk! Last I checked, I serve the 1 & ONLY God who dictates everything, not all these Twitter/“X” doctors who have NEVER seen me in their lives lol God bless!” Ramsey wrote along with the video of Dr. Chao's take.

The concerns about Jalen Ramsey's condition is understandable. Considering the nature of his injury, it's easy to assume that he might need more time to recapture his pre-injury form even when he comes back.

But as Ramsey himself hinted, it might be wrong to underestimate him. Sure enough, Dolphins fans are hoping that Ramsey is right and Dr. Chao is wrong.