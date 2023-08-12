The games in the NFL preseason, much less practices, may not count on a team's win-loss record, but that doesn't mean that those games and practices are meaningless. Some players are fighting for their roster lives, which means that the action remains heated nonetheless. On Wednesday, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle learned this the hard way, as he took a hard shot straight to the midsection that required two trainers to tend to him.

Dolphins fans, as a result of the shot Waddle took, grew concerned that the 24-year old wideout could miss considerable time, preventing the team from giving the electric Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa connection more reps. But it turns out that there's not much reason for fans to be alarmed to the degree they've been, as it seems like Waddle may be good to go sooner than later.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed that Jaylen Waddle is “fine” and that there is no “long-term concern” regarding the well-being of his midsection.

That is great news for both Waddle and the Dolphins. The 24-year old wide receiver is one of the best young stars in the league, and he seems to be on track for a huge breakout year as the Dolphins try to build off of last year's 9-8 finish.

Jaylen Waddle is just entering his third year as a professional, but he runs his routes and connects with his quarterback like a seasoned veteran does. In 2022, Waddle played in all 17 games for the Dolphins, tallying 1,356 yards on just 75 receptions — an astounding 18.1 yards per reception. That figure led the league last season and it will be shrewd for the Dolphins to try and go to that well more often in 2023,

The defensive attention Waddle draws opens up so much for the Dolphins offense. With Tyreek Hill running alongside the 24-year old wideout, the Dolphins have two of the most dangerous weapons for Tua Tagovailoa to utilize in the passing game. Thankfully for them, Waddle did not suffer too serious of an injury that could have put a damper on their season before it even began.