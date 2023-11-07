Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hasn't been at full strength most of the season, and Miami is hoping a bye week fixes that.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has been seemingly beaten up all year, as he's dealt with a variety of injuries and played through a left knee injury in Miami's loss to Kansas City in Germany this past week.

With the Dolphins on bye in Week 10, head coach Mike McDaniel wants to make sure his star receiver is able to get back to 100 percent before Miami's next game against the Las Vegas Raiders, as McDaniel told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“He did a great job battling for his teammates,” McDaniel said. “There was competitiveness that really drove him. We gave him an end around on the fourth, fifth play of the game and he was making clear to me on the sidelines to still call that, that he wanted the ball. He’s in a good spot but will make sure we don’t do any harm to him moving forward. He’s had to battle injuries unfortunately all season. We will utilize this bye week to make sure he’s fully healthy.”

Jaylen Waddle working on getting back to full health

Waddle is having a slight down year by his usual standards, as he has 40 receptions for 522 yards and three touchdowns through the first eight games of the season. Perhaps with a full week of rest and recovery, Waddle will get back to the pace that helped him lead the league in yards per reception last season.

Miami's offense should keep rolling after the bye, as the Dolphins will play the Raiders, Jets, Commanders, and Titans over the next four games.