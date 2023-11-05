Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle momentarily exited their game against the Chiefs, but he returned shortly.

Well, that's not a good way to start a trip. The Miami Dolphins travelled to Germany to face the Kansas City Chiefs. During the opening quarter of the game though, one of their stars went down with an injury. Jaylen Waddle momentarily left the game due to a knee injury, per Ian Rapoport. He was initially tagged as questionable to return.

“#Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle has a knee injury and is questionable to return.”

Thankfully, a few minutes after exiting, Waddle returned to the game. That is good news for Dolphins fans, who want their offensive core to remain healthy throughout the season.

Waddle is one-half of the Dolphins' deadly receiving duo. Between Waddle and Tyreek Hill, the Miami offense has plenty of vertical threats to open up defenses. Mike McDaniel has done an excellent job setting up the duo, as well as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa up for success. Their offense is currently the best in the league, and it's not particularly close.

It will be interesting to see how the Chiefs defense match up against the Dolphins' vaunted offense this game. Kansas City's defense has quietly been stellar this year, but against Miami, they'll have their hands full. They know all too well how terrifying guarding Hill could be. Paired with another speedy receiver in Waddle? It's going to be a long day for Steve Spagnola.