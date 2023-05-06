The Miami Dolphins got some good picks from the 2023 NFL Draft. However, they still have some roster spots to fill as they enter the next phase of the offseason. Here we are going to look at three free agents whom the Dolphins must target after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and his scouting team work tirelessly to spot potential undrafted free agents who could compete for a place in the team. For sure, Grier aims to uncover hidden talents among the undrafted players. Meanwhile, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel pledges to provide enough opportunities for these players to showcase their skills. He believes that Miami’s reputation as a team that provides a platform for the best players to play will attract free agents to the Dolphins.

Recall that over the years, the Dolphins have achieved success with undrafted players like Kader Kohou, Nik Needham, Robert Jones, Verone McKinley Jr., and Preston Williams. However, they have had only eight draft picks in the last two years, which is unprecedented for Miami. As such, it is crucial that the team identifies at least one or two talented undrafted players this year to compensate for the low number of draft picks.

Let’s look at three free agents the Dolphins must target after the draft.

1. OT Taylor Lewan

Taylor Lewan was a three-time Pro Bowler in the past. Unfortunately, he has been plagued with injuries, causing him to spend a significant amount of time on the free-agent market. Specifically, he missed 11 games in 2020 and 15 games in 2022. Now at the age of 31, his injury history has made it difficult for him to find a team.

Still, despite Lewan’s injury woes, teams see the value of having an experienced offensive tackle. Furthermore, there is a shortage of starter-caliber tackles in the league. The Dolphins, in particular, are currently struggling with Austin Jackson’s performance at right tackle. They surely need better pass protection to support their injury-prone quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. Therefore, taking a chance on Lewan might be a viable option for the Dolphins. It surely looks like a mid-ceiling but low-risk proposition.

Taylor Lewan says the Dolphins called him👀 pic.twitter.com/yRQl8vVEv4 — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) April 27, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. OG Dalton Risner

Dalton Risner is one of the surprising free agents who is yet to find a team. Previously playing for the Denver Broncos, Risner was expected to receive an annual contract worth $9-11 million. However, the actual situation seems to suggest that the estimates were unrealistic. Despite not being the best left guard for the Broncos, Risner was known for his consistency and durability. However, his altercation with backup QB Brett Rypien during a game in Los Angeles last year may have impacted his prospects in the market. Right now, teams might be worried about his temper toward the starting quarterback.

That said, Risner has experience playing in different offensive schemes. In addition, his connection with Butch Barry, who currently coaches at the Miami Dolphins, might play a role in his future. The team can certainly benefit from adding depth to its interior offensive line. The bottom line is that despite his past altercation, Risner is a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. On paper, he has the productive potential and character to be a net positive addition to the Dolphins. It remains to be seen which team will take a chance on him, given his perceived value in the market.

3. LB Mitchell Agude

Miami recently signed Mitchell Agude for the preseason due to his potential, despite his thin build. He started his college career at UCLA but transferred to Miami, similar to Jaelan Phillips. While at UCLA, Agude had 4.5 sacks in two years, and he had 4 sacks in one season at Miami. He has a good ceiling worth developing and may eventually make it onto the final roster.

Last season, Agude started six of the 12 games he played in and was UM’s fifth-leading tackler with 39. He also had seven tackles for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, and one forced fumble. The 24-year-old came to UM as a sixth-year redshirt senior, transferring to improve his situation after feeling that UCLA did not care about his success. At UCLA, he was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection in 2021, with 54 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and four forced fumbles that season. Prior to UCLA, Agude spent two seasons at Riverside Community College as a three-star junior college recruit.

Take note that this is NOY yet a signing for their final roster. Agude is effectively still on a holding pattern, but the Dolphins are giving him a very good look. If this undrafted free agent leverages this opportunity, the can possibly end up on the Dolphins’ opening week depth chart.