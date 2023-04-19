My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Miami Dolphins put together an encouraging 2022 campaign, and a big reason for that was due to the development of Tua Tagovailoa. With Tagovailoa having two top-tier targets in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at his disposal, the Dolphins offense took some big steps forward, and will be looking to carry the momentum into the 2023 season.

However, throughout the season, there were some concerning concussion issues that popped up for Tagovailoa, as suffered at least two concussions during the campaign. Many wondered whether or not Tagovailoa’s concussion problems would force him to consider hanging up his cleats, and it turns out, he actually did consider retiring as a result of his injury history.

Tua Tagovailoa says he discussed the idea of retiring from football after the season with family but he decided to keep playing. He says this is his health and life. He thinks this is what’s best for him & his family. pic.twitter.com/6LfHd1RxwA — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 19, 2023

Concussions are a big issue in the NFL right now, and it’s safe to say that Tagovailoa took a beating in the 2022 season. Despite that, he’s only 25 years old, and finally found some true success in the NFL after a rough couple of seasons to kick off his career. It would be a shame to see his career get cut short by injuries, but concussions are dangerous enough that they could cause players to make that decision.

Tagovailoa considered the information he had at his disposal and opted to continue playing football, despite all the concussions he suffered last season. The Dolphins and the NFL will be looking to protect Tagovailoa’s health moving forward, but there’s no guarantee that he won’t pick up another concussion moving forward. Either way, the Dolphins will be happy to have Tagovailoa back, but it’s clear that he isn’t completely ignoring all the concussions that he has suffered early in his career.