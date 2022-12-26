Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien exchanged words with the starting offensive line and defended Russell Wilson amid a three-interception performance against the Los Angeles Rams, according to a tweet from Pro Football Focus’s Ari Meirov.

Brett Rypien “had words” for guard Dalton Risner and the starting offensive line in defense of Wilson after a sack late in the third quarter, said CBS Sports Lead NFL Reporter Tracy Wolfson. Risner pushed Rypien on the sidelines before he was calmed down.

Risner, along with five other Broncos players, made it back into the rotation after being listed as “questionable” the day before.

Denver allowed six sacks against the Los Angeles Rams, tied for the second-most allowed from the Broncos this season along with a mid-November loss to the Tennessee Titans and a December game with the Kansas City Chiefs. Though Rypien wasn’t sacked when he took snaps in Wilson’s stead, he threw an interception to Rams cornerback Cobie Durant, who took it back 85 yards to put the Rams up 51-14 against the sputtering Broncos.

Russell Wilson also threw three interceptions against the Rams, one straight to a former Seahawks teammate in linebacker Bobby Wagner. The Broncos currently lead the league in sacks allowed with 57, six more than the Rams and seven more than last year’s leader in the Chicago Bears.

Wagner more than showed he had something to prove against the 11-year NFL quarterback, gaining eight tackles, one sack, and two QB hits along with the interception.

“I think it’s going to be an upgraded version of practice,” Wagner said. “I think with practice, everything was pretty much live in the checks and the going back and forth, all of that was full speed, but the hitting wasn’t. You could never touch him. He said I would never catch him, so we’ll see.”