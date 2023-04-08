With the 2023 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Miami Dolphins could look to round out their roster.

In 2022, the Dolphins appeared to be ready to compete. With Tua Tagovialoa leading the charge, and the pass-catching duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the offense looked elite. On defense, Miami assembled a group of high-end talent, headlined by cornerback Xavien Howard.

During the season, the Dolphins made several moves to improve the roster, but none were more shocking than the deal to acquire star edge rusher, Bradley Chubb. With his arrival, the team has added yet another elite talent on the defensive side of the ball.

After starting the season with an 8-3 record, Miami went 1-5 over their final six games. Ultimately, they finished the season with a 9-8 record. Even with their poor finish, they earned a trip to the playoffs. In the Wild Card round, they took on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. With Tagovialoa sidelined with a head injury, the Skylar Thompson-led Dolphins fell by a score of 34-31.

Since the end of the season, the Dolphins have once again relied on trades to improve the roster. The team recently made the move to trade for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He now joins Howard in what could be arguably the most elite cornerback duo in the NFL.

Heading into the draft, the Dolphins find themselves in a difficult position. With no first-round pick after being punished by the NFL and several trades, they have just four total selections. With needs on both sides of the ball, they could choose to approach the draft in several different ways.

With that being said, here is our Miami Dolphins seven-round mock draft.

Round 2, Pick 51: Steve Avila, Guard/Center TCU

When looking at the current makeup of the Dolphins offensive line, the team could look to add a young player to the interior. With his history, TCU’s Steve Avila could be a potential option.

While at TCU, Avila spent significant time at both guard and center, excelling in both areas. This past season, Avila served as the Horned Frogs’ starting left guard. While taking the field for 1,010 offensive plays, he allowed just nine quarterback hurries, two quarterback hits, and zero sacks. In total over the last three seasons, Avila allowed just four sacks.

In 2021, the Dolphins used a second-round pick to add current left guard Liam Eichenberg. But following a somewhat lackluster 2022 season, the team could look to add to the position. If that is the case, Avila could be one of their better options. Addressing the position in the second round with a day-one starter could be exactly what this team looks to do.

Round 3, Pick 84: Tank Bigsby, Running Back Auburn

During the 2022 season, the Dolphins running back room was headlined by Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. Following the move to acquire Wilson at the trade deadline, both running backs found success. Now heading into 2023, the duo is set to return alongside Myles Gaskin. But with an overall lack of young talent at the position, the team could still look to make a move. A player such as Auburn’s Tank Bigsby could be the ideal addition.

While at Auburn, Bigsby was one of the more dominant running backs in the nation. Over three seasons and 35 games, he rushed for 2,903 yards and 25 touchdowns. Through the air, he added 62 receptions for 448 receiving yards.

In 2022, Bigsby fell just 30 yards short of a second straight 1,000-yard campaign. In total, he rushed for 970 yards and 10 touchdowns over 12 games.

Bigsby has the tools to be a lead back at the next level. If the Dolphins are looking to add their running back of the future, he could be a potential option in round three.

Round 6, Pick 197: Cameron Latu, Tight End Alabama

Following the decision to move on from veteran tight end Mike Gesicki, the Dolphins now have a glaring need at the position. This year’s class is full of talent at the position. Given the options they will have even in the later rounds, Miami could wait until day three to make their move. If that is the case, Alabama’s Cameron Latu could be on their radar.

After arriving in Alabama as a linebacker in 2018, Latu changed positions in 2019. During the 2021 season, he found his footing at the position, recording 26 receptions for 410 receving yards and eight touchdowns on the season.

In 2022, Latu returned with another strong performance. He finished the season recording 30 receptions for 377 receving yards and four touchdowns.

Latu is a player with a high upside that could develop into a reliable tight end at the next level. For a team that is in need of talent at the spot, his arrival could help elevate the group.

Round 7, Pick 238, Troy Brown, Linebacker, Ole Miss

With their final pick of the draft, the Dolphins could add to their linebacker room. Troy Brown of Ole Miss could be the perfect addition.

In his lone season at Ole Miss, Brown was a key contributor to the defense. While appearing in 13 games, he recorded 44 solo tackles, 93 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, five defended passes and one forced fumble.

Prior to joining Ole Miss, Brown found success at Central Michigan. Over four seasons, he recorded 216 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and five interceptions.

The addition of Brown would give the Dolphins depth in the secondary. It would also give the team a player that could develop into an all-around defender at the next level.