While the injury surrounding Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been mysterious, head coach Mike McDaniel would speak after the preseason finale loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to give more insight into the recovery process. Beckham has been on the PUP list where he has not logged a session of practice in training camp which with the season starting around the corner, fans are concerned about the star.

The former Baltimore Ravens star signed a one year deal worth up tp $8.25 million with the Dolphins during the offseason in the hopes of teaming up with Miami stars such as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle with Tua Tagovailoa throwing the football. With that in question, McDaniel who coached the first half of the preseason finale, was asked Friday if Beckham will practice before the start of the season according to NBC Sports.

“Yeah. I’m hopeful about a lot of things, again I’m not nervous about it,” McDaniel said. “You hope, but you have to listen to people’s bodies and be very communicative. I know he’s feeling very optimistic about how things are developing, but you just take it one day at a time. Like I said before, I’m not at a position of nervousness because of the way he’s been involved. He’s found a way to be a leader of sorts without playing, that’s tough to do but his mindset is right, so I feel good about that.”

Mike McDaniel says Odell Beckham Jr. is “progressing” with Dolphins

Beckham started his NFL career with the New York Giants where he had his best production, since then, he's been trying to find some level of consistency as he was also on the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, and the aforementioned Ravens. If there is any level of encouragement, Beckham has been making “progression every week” per McDaniel according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald as the injury is disclosed.

“There's been progression every week,” McDaniel said earlier this week. “I'm not rushing the process. I'm not worrying about it. I know the intent is right on both sides. The intention is not having something holding him back once he gets on the field.”

Last season with the Ravens, Beckham caught 35 passes from quarterback Lamar Jackson for 565 yards to go along with three touchdowns.

Mike McDaniel is “very happy” with the Dolphins despite injuries

Despite the injuries for the Dolphins on both sides of the ball, McDaniel expressed his confidence in the team heading in to the regular season opener.

“I’m very happy with this group,” McDaniel said per the team's transcripts. “Those are things that (General Manager) Chris (Grier) and I will talk about across the board just because we’re always open minded to what makes the Dolphins the best. I’m way far away from even knowing what the 53(-man roster) will look like, in terms of you have to watch the tape and sit down with all your coaching staff, and Chris, and his department, and iron those things out because there’s a lot of tough competitions. We’ll be, like we are every year, trying to see if things make sense. Sometimes you have discussions that don’t go through, sometimes you have no discussions. It just depends on how the overall complexion and getting some of the health back from these guys that played tonight and assessing all of that.”

At any rate, the Dolphins are looking to build off of last season where they finished with a 11-6 record which put them second in the AFC East. They open the season against the in-state Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 8.