Odell Beckham Jr. had an active NFL offseason, but he has yet to take the field at practice with the Miami Dolphins. Minor injuries landed him on the physically unable-to-perform list before training camp and have denied him the opportunity to build chemistry with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

He is gradually nearing closer to joining his new team on the field, though.

“There's been progression every week,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson. “I'm not rushing the process. I'm not worrying about it. I know the intent is right on both sides. The intention is not having something holding him back once he gets on the field.”

What is Dolphins' ceiling with a healthy Odell Beckham?

McDaniel's response, while being vague, is important to convey. Beckham is a polarizing figure in the eyes of the public, so his absence could be misconstrued as voluntary rather than necessary. Miami and the Super Bowl 56 champion want to dispel that notion right away. The team clearly values what Beckham can potentially bring to the offense, but it also knows the negative effect a premature return can have on the veteran wide receiver.

The three-time Pro Bowler is a constant injury risk at this stage of his career, having suffered multiple major injuries in the past. However, he did play 14 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season. Moreover, Beckham recorded 35 receptions for 565 yards (an impressive 16.1 yards per catch) while carrying a supplemental role on a run-heavy offense.

Translation: The Phins should feel optimistic about what he can add to the mix heading into the 2024-25 campaign. Since opposing secondaries will be focused on stopping Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, having a third impactful pass catcher can elevate an already intimidating offense to even more dangerous heights.

It remains to be seen if Odell Beckham Jr. can consistently or effectively carry that responsibility, but Mike McDaniel is expected to place a decent amount of trust in him. It might still be a while before the OBJ-Miami experiment can be evaluated, as the 31-year-old continues to work through his recovery process.