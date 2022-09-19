‘A little remix’: Jaylen Waddle reveals sneaky improv on game-winning catch vs. Ravens

The Miami Dolphins pulled off the unthinkable on Sunday, coming back from a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit against the Baltimore Ravens to grab their second victory of the season. Star wideout Jaylen Waddle, who finished with 171 yards receiving, played hero as he caught the game-winning TD from Tua Tagovailoa. But, it wasn’t all that simple. Speaking after the contest to Pro Football Talk, the former Alabama standout revealed that he added “a little remix” to the play that was actually called:

“I kind of added a little remix to it, I’m not gonna lie,” Waddle said. “But like Tua said in the huddle man, it’s us or them right now, and we got the win.”

“That’s that chemistry, man,” Jaylen Waddle said. “That’s that chemistry we got. Him being a ball player, me being a ball player. That’s just how it’s going to roll.”

After all, Waddle and Tua did play together at Bama. There’s already a sense of familiarity with each other, especially after last season, too. If you look at the video, the play that Tagovailoa called was a crossing route where Waddle cut to the outside. But when he couldn’t find an opening, the WR moved back inside, where the QB hit him right in the helmet.

The Dolphins’ start couldn’t be any better. They’ve looked absolutely electric, with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill already proving to be one of, if not the best receiving duo in the NFL. Both players had over 170 yards in the air on Sunday, setting an NFL record. Waddle already loves playing with Hill and said he’s helped him learn a lot:

“Tyreek’s great,” Waddle said. “A great teammate, great person to look up to, honestly. It’s rare that you’re a fan of someone and when you get to play with him early in your career. He sets the tone not just for the group but for the offense.”

The Dolphins will be looking to improve to 3-0 next Sunday against the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills.