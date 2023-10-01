The Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, and after putting up 70 on the Denver Broncos in Week 3, the Dolphins will highlight a new weapon they found in that blowout. Rookie third-round running back De’Von Achane blew up for 233 total yards last week, which will earn him more carries against the Bills.

Coming off his 203 rushing yards in which he averaged 11.3 yards per attempt vs. Denver, Dolphins’ rookie RB De’Von Achane has earned an increased workload and the team is expected to try to use him more, per a source,” ESPN inside Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning. “Miami’s issue is its depth at running back. Raheem Mostert has played well and the team also likes Salvon Ahmed, who is questionable for Sunday due to a groin injury. Jeff Wilson Jr. is expected to come off the PUP list and return to practice soon.”

Mostert has been the Dolphins' undisputed RB 1 this season. The veteran has 41 carries for 240 yards and leads the league with six rushing touchdowns. Achane is an explosive rookie, though, and his breakout game against the Broncos showed what he can do.

The 5-foot-9, 188-pound back ran a blazing 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the combine after rushing for 2,376 yards in three seasons at Texas A&M. Achane’s speed is even more deadly when paired with the incredible speed of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the Miami offense.

In the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Bills, linebackers Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard will have the task of stepping up and stopping Achane. These two are also playing incredibly well in the last few games, so this should be a phenomenal battle.