De'Von Achane returned from the injured reserve for the Dolphins in Week 11, but he quickly picked up another knee injury vs. the Raiders

The Miami Dolphins were thrilled to be getting breakout rookie running back De'Von Achane back for their Week 11 action after he missed four games while on the injured reserve, but his return may not have lasted too long. Just a few minutes into their contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, Achane picked up a knee injury and was seen walking gingerly to Miami's locker room, where he was quickly ruled questionable to return to the game.

Via Miami Dolphins:

“Injury Update | De’Von Achane has a knee injury and is questionable to return.”

Prior to his four game absence, Achane had been on fire to start the season (38 CAR, 460 YDS, 5 TD, 9 REC, 67 YDS, 2 TD), and his return was expected to give the Dolphins offense a massive boost. Instead, he handled just one carry for one yard and caught a pass for four yards before he trekked back to the locker room with his new injury.

The good news is that the Dolphins have capable running backs in Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. to lead their rushing attack in Achane's stead, but he adds an element of game-breaking speed that the Dolphins would love to have. The good news is that Achane quickly returned to Miami's sideline, but he didn't find his way back into the game immediately.

De'Von Achane is back on the sidelines standing near the field. He doesn't have a helmet just interacting with teammates and watching right now. https://t.co/RJufRfBZha — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 19, 2023

The Dolphins will be hoping that Achane is fine, but they may be willing to err on the side of caution here if there's any sort of fear when it comes to throwing him back into the action. When you add in the fact that Tyreek Hill also went to the locker room with what appeared to be a hand injury, it's safe to say that Miami could end up finding themselves in some trouble against the Raiders in this one.