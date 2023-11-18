Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is coming off Injured Reserve from his knee injury in time for their clash versus the Raiders

The Miami Dolphins are getting one of their most electric playmakers back from injury this weekend. Running back De'Von Achane will officially come off the Injured Reserve and play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. His knee injury caused him to miss the Dolphins' last four games.

Achane has been one of the NFL's best rushers this season — when he's on the field. He's only played in four games, with his last game against the New York Giants in early October. In the three games where he's gotten more than two touches, Achane had 37 carries for 455 yards and five touchdowns, for an unheard of average of 12.3 yards per carry. He had a run of at least 50 yards in each of those three games.

More importantly, Achane adds another level of speed to the NFL's fastest offense. The running back is responsible for two of the fastest carries this season, with Next Gen Stats recording Achane having two carries over 21 miles per hour this year. The dynamic third-round pick out of Texas A&M returns to a backfield already featuring speedster Raheem Mostert and an offense with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

De'Von Achane will make his return against the Raiders, who have played significantly better in two games with Antonio Pierce as coach after firing Josh McDaniels. The Raiders have limited their last two opponents to an average of nine points, but they did go against the two New York teams. Both the Jets and Giants are in the bottom four in total offense while Miami ranks first. Achane and the Dolphins should provide the Raiders their biggest offensive challenge since Pierce took over.