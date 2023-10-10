Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is reportedly expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury that he suffered against the New York Giants on Sunday, and is a candidate for injured reserve, according to Adam Schefter.

De'Von Achane has been a big part of the Dolphins' explosive run. game in recent weeks. His speed is very valuable to the team. Luckily it does not seem as if the injury will keep him out for the rest of the season.

With Achane's injury, the Dolphins have now opened the practice window for running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who has been on injured reserve. So Jeff Wilson Jr. potentially coming back this week is good timing, as he and Raheem Mostert should pair up to make a strong backfield. Still, going without the explosive potential of Achane is a blow.

If Achane does end up going on injured reserve, he will miss the next four games for the Dolphins. They have games against the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs coming up. The Dolphins will be heavy favorites against the Panthers and Patriots, but the games against the Eagles and Chiefs will be big tests. The Eagles game will be in a tough road environment, while the Chiefs game is going to take place at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany.

Despite the injury to Achane, the Dolphins still have a good weapons on offense. It will be interesting to see how they perform without their explosive rookie running back.