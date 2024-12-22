The Miami Dolphins have received a critical boost to their offensive firepower ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was listed as questionable due to a wrist injury, is expected to play.

“Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a wrist injury, is expected to play vs. the 49ers, per source,” via Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Hill’s availability is a significant relief for Dolphins fans and fantasy football managers alike, especially with fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (knee) listed as doubtful for the game. Hill’s presence ensures quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will still have his top target in the lineup against a formidable 49ers defense. Hill has been instrumental in Miami’s success this season, leading the team with 805 receiving yards on 67 receptions and scoring five touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill expected to give the Dolphins a much needed boost on offense

The wrist injury kept Hill out of practice on Wednesday, but he managed a full session on Thursday before being limited again on Friday. While his official game status will be confirmed 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, Hill appears poised to suit up and play a pivotal role in Miami’s passing attack.

With Waddle likely sidelined, Hill will be the primary focus of the Dolphins’ aerial offense, supported by Malik Washington and River Cracraft at wide receiver. Tight end Jonnu Smith, who has emerged as a reliable target for Tagovailoa, is also expected to see an increased role in the passing game.

Fantasy football enthusiasts will undoubtedly be thrilled by this development, as Hill remains a top-tier wide receiver option despite a quieter performance in Week 15 against the Houston Texans. In that game, Hill was targeted seven times but managed only two receptions for 36 yards. However, his season-long production suggests he’s more than capable of bouncing back in a big way.

Facing a broken 49ers defense, Hill’s speed and ability to create separation will be critical in Miami’s attempt to keep pace with San Francisco’s high-powered offense. His knack for making game-changing plays could be the difference-maker in what promises to be a competitive showdown.

The Dolphins, currently in the thick of the AFC playoff race, need all hands on deck to secure a crucial victory in Week 16. With Hill expected to take the field, Miami’s chances of success—and fantasy football managers’ confidence in their lineups—just got a significant boost.