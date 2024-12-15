With the Miami Dolphins fighting for their playoff lives on Sunday, one of their wide receivers went down with a horrifying injury. Grant DuBose, a reserve pass catcher, was hit hard in the head while diving for a catch over the middle of the field and stayed down on the field for a long time after the hit.

DuBose was later stretchered off the field and had his facemask taken off and his jersey cut off before leaving the field. Both teams huddled around each other in prayer as a very emotional scene unfolded at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The injury occurred with the Dolphins trailing the Houston Texans 20-6 in the third quarter.

DuBose was treated by medical personnel in the ambulance after being stretchered off and the Dolphins quickly ruled him out with a head injury. Thankfully, the team announced that DuBose is in stable condition and is being taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

“Dolphins WR Grant DuBose has been ruled out with a head injury,” the team posted on X, formerly Twitter. “He is in stable condition and being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.”

DuBose had been used sparingly this season, appearing fun just two games prior to Sunday's tilt in Houston. He came into the game with one catch on three targets for 13 yards. He caught one more pass in this game for negative-two yards.

The Dolphins cut into the Texans' lead with one touchdown in the second half, but they still trail 20-12 as time ticks away in the fourth quarter. Tua Tagovailoa has three turnovers on the day, one of which extinguished a potential scoring drive and another set up a Texans touchdown, so that has been a major plot point in this game.

The Dolphins essentially have to win out in order to have a chance to make the playoffs, so this is a huge game for them in that department. If they can't conjure up a comeback on Sunday, their fans will have to start looking ahead to the offseason.