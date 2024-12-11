It was an exciting win for the Miami Dolphins over the New York Jets last Sunday, but there has been talk from ESPN NFL insiders if the job security of head coach Mike McDaniel is intact. While there is positivity around the team, especially after the heroics of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, they are still fighting for a playoff spot with little room for error.

Dolphins have decision to make on Mike McDaniel if season ends “badly”

This would be one of the aspects that Dan Graziano of ESPN wrote about in his column Wednesday, where “if things end badly this season” for Miami, they might consider moving on from McDaniel. However, Graziano would even say that it seems like a long shot and that the same discussions were happening with head coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Again, this is outside speculation from people I'm talking to around the league, rather than anything that definitely will or should happen,” Graziano wrote. “But some have their eye on Miami and wonder whether there's a change if things end badly this season, though Mike McDaniel did sign an extension in August. I think Tampa Bay was another such place a few weeks ago, but now that the Buccaneers are back in first place in the NFC South, moving on from Todd Bowles feels unlikely.”

As Graziano mentioned, the Dolphins signed McDaniel to a contract extension last August, but the season has no doubt been an underwhelming one after a productive year prior. A lot of that could be credited to the concussion Tagovailoa suffered in Week 2, and when he was absent, it was tough sledding.

Dolphins have been led in positive direction by Tua Tagovailoa

Ever since coming back, Tagovailoa has performed on an exceptional level and looks to give the Dolphins a ginormous boost to take the team into the postseason. After a disappointing loss against the Green Bay Packers, Miami bounced back against the Jets as Tagovailoa conducted a game-winning drive in overtime, capping off with a touchdown pass to tight end Jonnu Smith.

“A win means a lot,” Tagovailoa said via ESPN. “It means a lot because we have no room for error to lose another game.”

Tagovailoa would throw for 331 yards and two touchdown passes, continuing his efficiency in completion percentage and passer rating as it garnered the response from Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The pass-catcher would have a stellar game, catching 115 yards on 10 catches for one touchdown catch.

“Tua, he’s been playing lights out,” Hill said. “I think he doesn’t get enough credit for the things he does outside of making plays.”

“Whether it’s getting us lined up correctly,” Hill continued. “Me and him had a moment when I ran a route the wrong way. He came to me and told me exactly how I needed to run it. He has been a great leader for this team. We just have to follow his standard. He’s been playing at a high level.”

The 26-year-old signal-caller has even been getting MVP talks since he has been a mandatory asset for the team to succeed, as they were 1-3 when he was out with a concussion. However, they have a tough test ahead as Miami faces the Houston Texans this Sunday.