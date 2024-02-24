Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips is getting healthier. Phillips says he's recovering well from a painful Achilles injury that slowed him down in 2023, and hoping to return to the field soon.
“I don’t know what the schedule is. All I know is I feel strong. I feel great. Just attacking this rehab has been awesome so far,” Phillips said, per the Sun Sentinel.
The young linebacker suffered the injury in a game last season for the Dolphins against the New York Jets. Phillips was lost for the season after the incident, and needed surgery this offseason. He recently posted on social media that he was able to walk in a boot, and now it looks like things are even better for the player.
“I honestly haven’t had any bad days throughout the whole process, since surgery. Been locked in and just motivated to get back for the season. I guess the biggest thing I’ve taken out if is just understanding that God has a bigger plan and sometimes life, things happen that it’s hard to find a reason why, but why doesn’t really matter it’s how you respond,” Phillips added.
“For me, just being able to keep my head up throughout this process and find some silver linings and just understand that I can use this time to improve on other aspects of my life. It’s been great so far.”
Phillips finished the 2023 season with 43 tackles before going down. He also had one interception for the Dolphins last season. The linebacker is entering his fourth year in the NFL in 2024. He was drafted by the Dolphins in the first round of the 2021 draft.