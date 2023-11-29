Phillips was heating up at just the right time for the Dolphins, but the third-year pro will miss the rest of the season after surgery.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips appears to be in good spirits following surgery on his torn Achilles, an injury that will keep him out for the rest of the 2023 season. Phillips took to social media after the operation to send a message to Dolphins fans and keep the vibes around the team high.

“Surgery was a success!! Day 1 of many 🙏🏾 I’m built for this,” Phillips said on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday morning.

Phillips suffered the season-ending injury in Miami's Week 12 win over the New York Jets. The third-year pro was busy in the game, having already recorded a sack and four tackles before exiting early in the fourth quarter.

Phillips was in the midst of another solid season and was red-hot as of late. He had a sack in each of his last five games (six total) and recorded his first interception with the Dolphins during the stretch. Phillips ends his 2023 season with 6.5 sacks, 43 combined tackles, and 11 QB hits in eight games.

A first-round pick in 2021, Phillips has established himself in the heart of the Dolphins' defense and continued to impress Miami's coaching staff. Head coach Mike McDaniel gave him words of encouragement before last week's game, which shed a somber light on the situation.

Jaelan Phillips' football journey has been riddled with injury but he has beaten the odds at every turn. A medical retirement during college did not stop him from making a return and eventually becoming a first-round NFL pick. He's becoming one of the Dolphins' best and most consistent defensive players and will likely come back with a vengeance.