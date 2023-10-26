It might not be too long until Miami Dolphins fans see the debut of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. However, Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio didn't give a definite answer if he'll play this Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Fangio said to the media Thursday afternoon that Ramsey is well on his way for a return, but doesn't know when he'll be ready to play in a game according to The Sun Sentinel's Chris Perkins.

“Well, it's yet to be determined if he'll be able to go on Sunday, he is progressing well as he's practicing more this week, we'll see how that turns out,” Fangio said.

Vic Fangio talks about the possibility of Jalen Ramsey playing Sunday pic.twitter.com/dYFtcGjvQZ — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) October 26, 2023

It would be a huge boost to the Dolphins defense if Ramsey were to make his debut as the vision of him playing alongside Xavien Howard is exciting for fans. Fangio said to the media that having them both out there would prove wonders for the team.

“Anytime you add good players to your team, it will change and should be able to benefit both from their production and what it allows you to do schematically,” Fangio said Thursday.

The secondary of the Dolphins needs a huge boost quickly as they were gashed by the Philadelphia Eagles last week with Howard inactive. Ramsey has been out the whole season so far after he tore his meniscus in July, but this past week, he's been practicing and seeing an increase in reps according to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network.

Whether Ramsey plays or not, the Dolphins will look to this Sunday as they face the Patriots in the hopes of completing the season sweep on the AFC East division rival.