The Miami Dolphins are looking forward to the return of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from injury. Ramsey is making progress after having knee surgery in July and looks to return soon, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport. The team recently opened his 21-day practice window, and there's a chance he could return before the Dolphins' Week 10 bye.

Just how is Ramsey returning to the field so fast after knee surgery? Rapoport has some details on the meniscus surgery Ramsey wound up getting.

Jalen Ramsey's knee surgery

Ramsey was initially assumed to have suffered a displaced meniscus tear, which requires a full repair as opposed to a trim. However, the Dolphins star actually suffered an outer rim meniscal tear. This kind of tear can be fixed with a trim, leading to a faster recovery time.

A full repair usually means a recovery time of five to six months, while the outer rim meniscal tear can heal in around three months after a trim thanks in part to better blood flow. Ramsey is at the 12-week mark after his July surgery.

When will Jalen Ramsey return?

The cornerback will be counted on by the Dolphins to help in games and play a significant amount of reps when he's ready. The Dolphins have invested significant resources in Ramsey, as they traded for him before the 2023 season. It's unclear just when Ramsey will be ready to go, but Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel thinks it could be before the bye.

“I think it's fair to say there's a chance,” McDaniel told reporters on Oct. 18. “I'm just not going to — case in point, the target date I didn't share, because I don't know. You've got to take it one day at a time with those type of things, but I would say that I'm cautiously optimistic.”

Ramsey is respected as one of the better corners in the game. He's a three-time All-Pro with more than 450 career tackles and 19 career interceptions. The Dolphins are currently 5-1 and sitting in first place in the AFC East, with a showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles ahead on Sunday. Ramsey won't play in that game, but his Dolphins debut is on the horizon.