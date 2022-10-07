Jaylen Waddle gets a pivotal injury update ahead of Dolphins’ Week 5 clash vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins have officially ruled Jaylen Waddle as questionable for their Week 5 road game against the New York Jets, the team announced on Friday.

Waddle has been nursing a groin injury as of late. He entered the Dolphins’ Week 4 road clash with the Cincinnati Bengals dealing with the injury, as he was not a full participant in any of the team’s practices last week. In the end, he was given the green light to play in the contest, as he took part in 86 percent of snaps on offense.

The nagging groin ailment for the second-year wideout forced him to miss the Dolphins’ practice on Wednesday. However, he did go on to be a limited participant in the team’s scheduled practice sessions on both Thursday and Friday.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel did note during his press conference on Friday that he is “just hoping for the best with Jaylen Waddle.”

In the big picture, it is up in the air as to just which wide receivers Teddy Bridgewater will be able to count on in Week 5. Tyreek Hill has also been listed as questionable due to a quad injury.

Overall, the Dolphins are looking to pick up a crucial divisional victory over the Jets to remain in first place in the AFC East standings.