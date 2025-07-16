The Miami Dolphins should keep a close eye on Tyreek Hill, even after a season that didn't meet expectations. Despite having his least productive year since becoming a full-time starter in 2017, Hill has somehow managed to hold onto his elite status. In ESPN's latest wide receiver rankings for the 2025 season, he came in at No. 3 overall.

This ranking, put together by ESPN through surveys with NFL coaches, executives, and scouts, saw Hill drop just one spot from last year, when he was ranked No. 2, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. That slight decline is surprising, especially considering Hill finished the season with only 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns over 17 games — his lowest numbers in a full season since his rookie year.

“He still impacts how you prepare for them so much due to his speed,” one NFC executive shared with Fowler. “He dictates so much. His speed hasn't fallen off, despite the down year.”

Article Continues Below

An AFC scout also chimed in, pointing out that even if Hill has lost some of his acceleration, he's still one of the most dangerous players on the field. Defensive coordinators have started to adapt, allowing Hill more motion and movement before the snap to disguise coverage and limit those explosive plays.

Even with a slight dip in his stats, Hill remains among the elite, sharing the spotlight with Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson — a trio many fans and analysts consider the gold standard for wide receivers. Holding a top-three ranking is no small feat, especially after experiencing an 840-yard drop from the previous year and fewer touchdowns.

This next season, Hill will likely still be one of the most dangerous deep threats in the NFL. His presence has teams adjusting, trying to match his speed and ability to dictate the passing game, and that in and of itself creates dividends for the Dolphins' offense.

More Miami Dolphins News
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) practices during mandatory minicamp at Hard Rock Stadium.
Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle gets brutally honest on last season’s slumpZachary Weinberger ·
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrates a defensive stop during the first quarteragainst the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
2-time Patriots Super Bowl champ thinks Steelers fleeced DolphinsAbdullah Imran ·
Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass from San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13, not pictured) during second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Dolphins’ Kader Kohou ready to accept ‘challenge’ after Jalen Ramsey tradePaolo Mariano ·
Oct 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith (9) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Steelers’ Jonnu Smith reacts to Dolphins tradeMike Gianakos ·
dolphins, dolphins draft, miami dolphins
3 way-too-early 2026 NFL Draft prospects Miami Dolphins must monitorGarrett Kerman ·
New York Giants tight end Darren Waller (12) after a game against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium.
Darren Waller traded from Giants to Dolphins after ditching retirementZachary Weinberger ·