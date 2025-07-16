The Miami Dolphins should keep a close eye on Tyreek Hill, even after a season that didn't meet expectations. Despite having his least productive year since becoming a full-time starter in 2017, Hill has somehow managed to hold onto his elite status. In ESPN's latest wide receiver rankings for the 2025 season, he came in at No. 3 overall.

This ranking, put together by ESPN through surveys with NFL coaches, executives, and scouts, saw Hill drop just one spot from last year, when he was ranked No. 2, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. That slight decline is surprising, especially considering Hill finished the season with only 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns over 17 games — his lowest numbers in a full season since his rookie year.

“He still impacts how you prepare for them so much due to his speed,” one NFC executive shared with Fowler. “He dictates so much. His speed hasn't fallen off, despite the down year.”

An AFC scout also chimed in, pointing out that even if Hill has lost some of his acceleration, he's still one of the most dangerous players on the field. Defensive coordinators have started to adapt, allowing Hill more motion and movement before the snap to disguise coverage and limit those explosive plays.

Even with a slight dip in his stats, Hill remains among the elite, sharing the spotlight with Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson — a trio many fans and analysts consider the gold standard for wide receivers. Holding a top-three ranking is no small feat, especially after experiencing an 840-yard drop from the previous year and fewer touchdowns.

This next season, Hill will likely still be one of the most dangerous deep threats in the NFL. His presence has teams adjusting, trying to match his speed and ability to dictate the passing game, and that in and of itself creates dividends for the Dolphins' offense.