The receiver got a historic gift for Christmas.

The battle between Tua Tagovailoa and Dak Prescott has finally arrived. There were some delays but greatness was bound to strike when the Miami Dolphins faced the Dallas Cowboys. Everything was very tight-knit up until the last three minutes of the game. But, difference-makers were present throughout the field. For Mike McDaniel, it was Jaylen Waddle who was ready to step up in the face of history.

Jaylen Waddle just got 1,000 yards for the season. The Dolphins wide receiver became the first to achieve the feat in three consecutive seasons. People forget that Tua Tagovailoa's weapon is also just in the middle of the early stages of his professional football career. But, he joins only nine other players in NFL history to have started up their career with three seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, per David Furones of the Miami Sun Sentinel.

Waddle is crucial to the Dolphins' efforts to force Dak Prescott's squad to experience their fifth loss of the season. He may only have one reception so far but it was a huge 50-yard catch that was darted straight out of the Dolphins quarterback's pocket.

Other weapons also stepped up against the Cowboys. Tyreek Hill leads all receivers with 84 receiving yards on seven receptions. Durham Smythe also got five receptions and 56 receiving yards to end the game. All of this culminated with a Jason Sanders field goal to get the Dolphins their 11th win of the season.

It was indeed a Christmas miracle for the Dolphins despite all the delays.