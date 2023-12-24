The Dolphins feel good that Tyreek Hill will be able to return to the field in Week 16.

The Miami Dolphins have a big test awaiting them in Week 16. They will host the Dallas Cowboys in a matchup between two of the best offenses in the NFL. Tyreek Hill is still dealing with an ankle injury that caused him to miss Miami's last game but signs point to a return this week.

The Dolphins have not yet made a final decision about his status but are “optimistic” that the superstar wide receiver will be able to play, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Per Schefter: “Dolphins are optimistic that WR Tyreek Hill, who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury, will play vs. the Cowboys, per source. They are said to just want to make sure how he is feeling Sunday before making a final decision on his status.”

Having Hill back will be huge for the Dolphins. The MVP candidate is in the midst of an all-time great season with a league-leading 1,542 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches plus 97 receptions overall.

Hill made it through late-week practices in a limited capacity with no issues. Although Miami was able to take care of the New York Jets without him last week, a greater foe awaits them as they prepare to take the field at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins and Cowboys rank first and second in points per game, respectively, and are both fighting to win their respective divisions with another team (the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles) right behind them. The 4:25 PM EST game will be huge for both squads.