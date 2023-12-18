Tua Tagovailoa plays down Tony Romo praise after Dolphins' win.

The Miami Dolphins did not have star wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Week 15's meeting with the New York Jets, so it was expected that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be looking in the direction of Jaylen Waddle downfield a lot. Tagovailoa and Waddle did not disappoint, as they dissected New York's vaunted pass defense. Their biggest highlight together was a 60-yard touchdown connection in the second quarter that left Tony Romo stunned.

Romo's astonishment was appreciated by Tagovailoa during the postgame press conference, while also downplaying the play.

Tua downplays Tony Romo calling the 60-yard bomb to Jaylen Waddle “a big arm throw.” pic.twitter.com/7kSMzjWWNo — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 17, 2023

Even without Hill, Tagovailoa was able to have incredible success passing the ball in Week 15. He went 21-for-24 for 224 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions. Waddle caught all but one of nine targets for 142 receiving yards and a touchdown. Many thought that Tagovailoa and the Dolphins would be in for a tough test moving the chains via air with Hill out and the present threat of the Jets' pass defense, but Miami flipped that narrative and skewered New York's stop unit from start to finish. Running back Raheem Mostert also had a big day, as he rushed for two touchdowns to help compensate for Hill's absence.

Hill was declared inactive just before the game because of an ankle injury he sustained in Week 14's shocking loss to the Tennessee Titans at home. He will have several more days to rest and heal up from that lower-body issue, as the Dolphins also look to prepare for a marquee Week 16 showdown against a downtrodden Dallas Cowboys side that just got wrecked by the Buffalo Bills.