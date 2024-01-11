Will Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle play on Saturday against the Chiefs?

The Miami Dolphins have given an official answer on whether wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Raheem Mostert will play on Saturday in the NFL Wild Card playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Maybe. Both players are listed as questionable on the Dolphins’ official injury report ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend.

“Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle and RB Raheem Mostert are officially listed as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff vs. Kansas City. CB Xavien Howard is out,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

Howard being out is a tough loss for the Dolphins, who are struggling with injuries on both sides of the ball right now. While the veteran DB is the only player officially out for the Dolphins NFL Wild Card playoff game against the Chiefs, safeties DeShon Elliott and Jevon Holland are also questionable.

In addition to still possibly having their leading rusher, Raheem Mostert, and second-leading receiver, Jaylen Waddle, on Saturday, the Dolphins got some other good news on the injury report as well. Several stars struggling with nagging injuries have no designation heading into this playoff game. That list includes WR Tyreek Hill, RB De’Von Achane, CB Jalen Ramsey, and offensive linemen Teron Armstrong and Liam Eichenberg.

On the Chiefs side of the ledger, their injury report is much smaller after being able to rest most of their key players and any dealing with injuries in Week 18. Rookie offensive tackle Wanya Morris is out for Super Wild Card Weekend, while WRs Justyn Ross and Kadarius Toney are questionable.