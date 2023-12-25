An eye poke and a more serious lower body injury has the Dolphins' star wideout hobbled as the playoffs approach.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle contributed to the team's 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday with one 50-yard reception before leaving the game in the third quarter with a few minor injuries.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Monday morning that Waddle was poked in the eye, only to return to the game and suffer a shin injury. Check out Rapoport's appearance on Good Morning Football here.

From @GMFB: The latest on Sunday's injuries, with #Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle (shin), #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder, MRI today, not serious), and #Vikings WR Jordan Addison (ankle). pic.twitter.com/ZBoNwd1IVa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2023

With the Dolphins' playoff berth all but officially secured, the team's trainers will work to ensure he'll be ready for the first round.

“He got poked in the eye, ended up going back in the game, then suffered a shin injury,” said Rapoport. “He's going to be evaluated today. Not a great sign he wasn't able to get back into the game, but if you're the Dolphins, obviously so much now is about the playoffs.”

Waddle's shin injury occurred when the Cowboys' cornerback Jourdan Lewis tackled him following a 2-yard run toward the end of the third quarter. He walked to the training room under his own power but with a noticeable limp.

Waddle has 72 receptions this season for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.

His single 50-yard catch in Sunday's game came on the Dolphins' very first offensive series. The catch made Waddle the first wideout in Dolphins history to notch three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

The record puts Waddle — the sixth overall pick out of Alabama in the 2021 NFL Draft, in elite company: only nine other NFL receivers have started their career with three consecutive 1000-yard seasons.