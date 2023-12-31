Will Raheem Mostert play in Week 17 vs. the Ravens?

The Miami Dolphins head into Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens, the No. 1 team in the AFC, needing to win to clinch the AFC East and a home game in the Wild Card Round. Unfortunately for Mike McDaniel and company, they’ll have to do it without their leading rusher as the latest Raheem Mostert injury update is that the star RB will be out for this game.

“Dolphins’ RB Raheem Mostert will not play today due to his knee and ankle injuries, as NFL Network also reported,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter confirmed on Sunday. “Mostert couldn’t turn the corner this week as fast as he usually does, and the Dolphins are not comfortable putting him out there today.”

Mostert has been huge for the Dolphins this season, leading the team in rushing with 1,012 yards on 209 carries and adding 25 receptions for 175 yards. He also has 18 touchdowns on the ground and six through the air.

What the Raheem Mostert injury update means for the Dolphins is that rookie De'Von Achane will feature prominently against the Ravens in Week 17. The first-year back has had some incredible games this season but has also dealt with knee injuries of his own. In this matchup, McDaniel will have to balance getting all the explosiveness he can from Achane without running him too much so that the young back stays healthy for the playoffs.

Speaking of the playoffs, if the Dolphins win this game, they win the AFC East and will host a first, and likely a second-round game. If they lose, the AFC title will be up for grabs in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills.