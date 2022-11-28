Published November 28, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.

Rapoport adds that while Armstead will miss some time, the team hopes he will be back in the lineup at some point in the future. However, an absence of any length will be detrimental to the efforts of a Dolphins’ offensive line that ranks ninth-best in the NFL in pass protection, according to Football Outsiders. That said, there is still reason for celebration in the aftermath of this Armstead injury news.

The Dolphins’ offense scored all 30 of its points in the first half of action. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ended the contest with 299 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. led the charge in the ground game, tallying 39 yards on 13 carries and finding the end zone for a score. Wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill finished the game with 85 receiving yards apiece and a combined 11 receptions between them. Also notable is the defensive effort of Miami in holding the Texans to a total of 36 yards rushing as a whole.

Keep up with our coverage of Armstead’s injury at ClutchPoints as more information becomes available. Next Sunday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel returns to San Francisco to take on his former team, the 49ers, in Week 13 action.