Can the Ravens nail their sixth straight win against the Dolphins?

As the Baltimore Ravens prepare to face off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, anticipation is high. Sporting an impressive 12-3 record and a recent triumph over the San Francisco 49ers, the Ravens are in peak form as they approach the playoffs. However, the question remains: what can we anticipate from them in this final regular-season showdown? Let's delve into some audacious predictions for the Ravens as they gear up to take on the Dolphins.

Week 16 Win

The Ravens have undeniably had a stellar season. They sit at the summit of the entire AFC entering Week 17. Their dominance spans both offensive and defensive prowess, with an offense averaging 27.8 points per game and a defense permitting a mere 16.3 points per game. The pivotal Week 16 victory against the 49ers served as a resounding statement. Quarterback Lamar Jackson exhibited a commendable performance, amassing 252 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 45 rushing yards. Notably, the top-ranked running game, spearheaded by MVP contender Jackson, contributed 102 yards, complemented by a touchdown from Gus Edwards. The defense mirrored this excellence, restricting the 49ers to a mere 19 points while inducing two turnovers.

Now the Ravens return to M&T Bank Stadium, prepared to take on the 11-4 Miami Dolphins. This should be an exciting matchup between two teams running for the AFC's top seed.

Here are our bold predictions for the Baltimore Ravens as they face the Miami Dolphins in the Week 17 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Lamar's Brilliance

In Monday's victory over the 49ers, Lamar Jackson showcased his prowess against the Niners' premier defense. Baltimore, typically known for its run-heavy offense, adopted a more pass-centric approach. Jackson attempted 30 passes for only the seventh time this season. Despite playing with a lead most of the game, Jackson delivered an efficient performance. That marked his sixth game this season with multiple passing touchdowns. His touchdown connections came from distances of six and nine yards. Sure, Jackson's rushing wasn't as prominently featured due to the game plan. However, he narrowly missed the 300 total yards mark. Jackson's standout performance might have elevated him to the forefront of the MVP race. We expect him to continue being brilliant in Week 17. He should put up more than 270 total yards here with at least two touchdowns.

Gus Edwards Shines

Despite taking a back seat to Justice Hill in overall opportunities, Gus Edwards made a significant impact in Monday's win over the 49ers. Rushing the ball nine times for 31 yards and a touchdown, Edwards showcased his typical goal-line prowess by plunging into the end zone from one yard away. Additionally, he surprised with a 39-yard catch-and-run. He displayed uncharacteristic pass-catching skills. Yes, Edwards seems to be in a timeshare with Hill. Still, his role in goal-line situations solidifies his prospects. Looking ahead to Week 17 against the Dolphins, Edwards has found the end zone in the past two games, making him a valuable offensive weapon. We have him going over 50 rushing yards against Miami.

Madubuike's Sack Prowess

Justin Madubuike continued his impressive sack streak in Week 15, securing at least 0.5 sacks for the 11th consecutive game. In the win over the Jaguars, he recorded one solo tackle, which happened to be a sack. Although he couldn't add to his sack total in Week 16, Madubuike's hunger for sacks remains evident. With 49 tackles, including 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles over 15 games in 2023, Madubuike poses a constant threat to opposing quarterbacks. Expect him to be eager to add to his sack tally in Week 17 against Tua Tagovailoa the Dolphins.

The @Ravens' sack leader Justin Madubuike gets his 12th and forces the fumble 😤 📺: #BALvsJAX on NBC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/8fWNSGquwb pic.twitter.com/hamjXrKRux — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2023

Tight Triumph

Despite Baltimore's slightly shaky home record of 5-2, the upcoming clash against the Dolphins presents an intriguing matchup. The Ravens, known for their physicality, may have an edge, while the Dolphins bring speed that could make the game interesting. Both teams could potentially meet again in the AFC title game, with the No. 1 seed in the AFC up for grabs. Yes, the Dolphins believe they've dispelled the notion that they can't beat winning teams. However, the Ravens have secured victories against tougher opponents this season. Tagovailoa may not replicate his six-touchdown performance from his last visit to Baltimore, but the Dolphins possess enough firepower to challenge Lamar Jackson and the surging Ravens.

Looking Ahead

As the Baltimore Ravens gear up for their Week 17 showdown against the Miami Dolphins, the stage is set for a thrilling clash filled with standout performances and pivotal moments. Lamar Jackson's brilliance, Gus Edwards' versatility, and Justin Madubuike's relentless pursuit of quarterbacks add layers of excitement to the narrative. The Ravens just have a potent mix of offensive firepower and defensive prowess. Sure, individual player contributions paint an optimistic picture. However, the looming contest promises to be a tight affair, with both teams eyeing a crucial victory. As the regular season reaches its climax, the Ravens have an opportunity to solidify their standing and momentum heading into the playoffs. This makes this matchup against the Dolphins a crucial chapter in their journey. With the postseason horizon in sight, fans can expect a riveting spectacle as these two formidable teams collide in a battle for supremacy.