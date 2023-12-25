Despite limited action in the second half yesterday due to injury, the Dolphins' star back had good news Monday morning.

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, whose snaps were limited in the second half of the team's 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday due to a shin injury, is expected to be okay.

The news was reported in a social media post by Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson Monday morning.

Despite limited second-half action, Mostert was the team's leading rusher in the game, accumulating 46 yards on 11 carries.

Last week, Mostert broke the Dolphins' record for rushing touchdowns in a single season after scoring his 18th touchdown. The previous mark, 17, was held by running back Ricky Williams.

“There's been a lot of people on the team that have been told they couldn't, and there's certain types of people that really thrive in those type of scenarios”, said Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel after Mostert's record-breaking performance. “Raheem was told he shouldn't have an NFL career from his first draft day. He's one of the strongest-willed people who I have ever been around.”

“He got a game ball for setting a franchise record for touchdowns, and he immediately came to me and said, ‘every single player on the offense should get one,' because he understands that for him to exhibit some of his unique traits, each and every play people have to grind,” the coach added.

Mostert's 1,012 rushing yards are fourth-most among NFL running backs this season, while his 18 touchdowns leads all rushers.

The 5'10”, 205-pound native of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft after four seasons at Purdue.