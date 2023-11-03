Before the Dolphins take on the Chiefs in Germany, they give a significant injury update on offensive lineman Robert Hunt.

As the Miami Dolphins are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany this Sunday, they will be without a key piece in their offensive line according to NBC Sports. Offensive lineman Robert Hunt has been ruled out for the Week 9 matchup as he's suffering from an injury to his hamstring that he sustained against the New England Patriots last weekend.

Hunt hadn't practiced the whole week so the injury designation doesn't come as a complete shock. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told the media in Germany of the news, but also provided some positive updates regarding the team's offensive line.

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead has been practicing this week as he's still on the injured reserve list and McDaniel said that he's been “encouraged” by his progress. Center Connor Williams is also practicing this week after he missed the game against the Patriots with a groin injury. So while Hunt won't be in uniform Sunday, the Dolphins could be getting back big pieces for the team.

In the official injury report, while Hunt is obviously out, Armstead and Williams are listed as “questionable” according to The Sun Sentinel's David Furones, which is a sign of progress for them and the Dolphins. In terms of replacements, Robert Jones is most likely going to fill in for Hunt as he did last week and Lester Cotton will take the duties at left guard.

Rob Hunt, Brandon Jones OUT. And a lot of Dolphins questionable vs Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/o9TDb7m01V — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 3, 2023

Even though the Dolphins are at 6-2 on the season, they're looking for their first win against a team that's over .500 as they've lost to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles earlier. Sunday will be their next test against Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs.