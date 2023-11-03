The NFL is in Germany for Week 9's headline matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins. Here's how to watch all the action from Frankfurt.

Finally, the NFL's dream international game has arrived. In Germany, where the sport is growing in popularity rapidly, two of the best teams in the AFC will face off to determine who will own the head-to-head tiebreaker for playoff positioning and the potential bye come December and January. Every division leader in the AFC is currently sitting at 6-2, so this game has implications not just for these two teams but for the entire conference. Consistency is the name of the game in the NFL, and both Kansas City and Miami have found it more than most this season. With each team having their bye next week, this game will probably be the defining moment for the first half of these two teams' seasons. Here's how to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Dolphins

Kansas City vs. Miami will be on first thing in the morning on Sunday. Like most of the international NFL games, NFL Network has the game on cable and on the NFL+ streaming service. If you want to watch the games with no additional subscription, use fuboTV (link below). One thing to note is that in the United States, daylight savings time ends overnight between Saturday and Sunday this weekend, so the game will be one hour “later” than it would be with no time change.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8 | 9:30 a.m. EST

Location: Deutsche Bank Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

T.V. channel: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Chiefs -1.5 | O/U 50.5

NFL in Germany

The NFL International Series began as just one or two games in London each year. Primarily highlighted by the Jacksonville Jaguars' deal to play a game there each season. But now, as the NFL gets serious about its growth into international markets, it's much more. This is the fourth of five games overseas this season, with three having already taken place in London. This is the first of two games in Frankfurt, Germany this year. This also marks the second year in a four-year deal for the NFL to play games in Frankfurt, so stay tuned to upcoming schedule drops. Your team might be making their way overseas sooner than you think.

Chiefs storylines

For Kansas City, this is not necessarily the game they wanted after dropping a dud to the Denver Broncos last week. Since losing their opener to the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs had rattled off six straight wins. And they looked great while doing it. And then last week, they put up just nine points and were shut out in the second half in a game they never led. Against Denver. The team they beat two weeks prior and who gave up 70 points to Miami.

So maybe everything isn't perfect, but this iteration of Kansas City has been remarkably balanced. Their defense, especially after the return of Chris Jones, has been one of the best in the league. Arguably outplaying their offense, depending on which metrics you use. And they'll need everyone on that unit to step up this weekend. Because regardless of how good Patrick Mahomes is, this game will be won or lost on the Kansas City defense vs. Miami offense matchup. Kansas City hasn't faced a juggernaut like the Dolphins offense yet. This is their biggest test.

Dolphins storylines

As mentioned, great offense vs. great defense is the biggest story of this matchup. The Chiefs have been great on defense, but the Dolphins have been downright historic on offense. They lead the league in scoring offense, as well as passing and rushing offense. Tyreek Hill is ready for his revenge game and has somehow ascended to another level since leaving Kansas City. Mike McDaniel and Co. hung 70 points on the Broncos, the team Kansas City just split their season series with.

However, no team in the NFL is ever the perfect contender, and Miami is no different. So far this year, the Dolphins have won their six games against largely inferior teams with much lower expectations. The two teams they've lost to have been the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, two teams very much holding the same range of talent and expectations as the Dolphins. Kansas City will mark the third such game against a contender. Can they get their first big win of the year? To do so, their defense will have to play up to competition, something they couldn't do against the Bills and Eagles. Two of their three worst defensive performances came in those two games. They allowed 79 points to those two teams combined. And their defense will have to at least slow down the Chiefs if they want to win. Because, in all likelihood, their offense won't be able to win each matchup as consistently as they can against worse opponents.

Sunday morning, this is your must-watch TV.