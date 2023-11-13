The Miami Dolphins are designating De'Von Achane to activate his 21-day practice window to return from his injury.

The Miami Dolphins could use a little bit of a boost. After a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany, it's clear that this team still has a ways to go. They've been impressive at times, but against stronger opponents, they've struggled to put things away. Perhaps the return of one of their breakout stars in De'Von Achane.

Achane suffered a knee injury nearly a month ago, slightly derailing his impressive rookie season. The Dolphins still had a solid run game with Raheem Mostert, but it lacked that second gear. Now, head coach Mike McDaniel has announced that they have opened the practice window for De'Von Achane to return from his injury.

“#Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced that RB De'Von Achane, on IR with a knee injury, is having his practice window opened today.”

The Dolphins had one of the best offenses in the league, thanks in large part to the double-headed hydra that is their rushing attack. Whether it was Achane or Mostert in the backfield, teams had a ridiculously hard time defending the run. Coupled with the threat of the passing attack with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and you have yourselves one hell of an offense.

After a bye week, the Dolphins are looking to regroup and reset for next week. Next up on their schedule is a Las Vegas Raiders team that is surging after the firing of Josh McDaniels. Can they get back on the winning track and take control of the AFC East with the speedy Achane back?