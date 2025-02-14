The 2024 campaign did not go the Miami Dolphins way, as they finished with just a 8-9 record that saw them miss out on the postseason entirely. Changes are coming this offseason, and one of them ended up getting made on Friday afternoon involving veteran running back Raheem Mostert.

Mostert enjoyed the best season of his career in 2023, racking up 1,012 rushing yards and a league-leading 21 total touchdowns. He struggled to stay on the field in 2024, though, and when he did play, he wasn't effective, racking up just 278 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games played. With De'Von Achane taking over the lead running back role, the team opted to part ways with Mostert on Friday, giving him a head start in his quest to find a new home.

“Looks like my client Raheem Mostert will be playing elsewhere next season,” Mostert's agent, Brett Tessler, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Very thankful for his time with the Miami Dolphins, and this gives them a chance to get younger and gives him a chance to pursue a ring elsewhere.”

The team also released two more players, per Adam Schefter:

Dolphins shake up running back room with Raheem Mostert release

Even beyond Achane's emergence, the Dolphins also have Jaylen Wright at their disposal, who showed flashes of his potential in 2024 as the team's third running back. With Mostert gone now, Wright should have an opportunity to earn a bigger share of the workload alongside Achane in 2025 given the Dolphins reliance on speed, which Wright has a lot of.

Mostert will be entering his age 33 season in 2025, which is typically pretty old for a running back. However, he has proven he still has gas left in the tank, as he's only one year removed from the best season of his career. With his quest to win a Super Bowl being made clear by his agent, it will be interesting to see where the veteran rusher lands now that he's on the free agent market.