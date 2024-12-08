The Miami Dolphins are set to meet up with the New York Jets in Week 14, but a recent injury update could shake up the running back rotation.

Raheem Mostert is questionable with a hip injury, and not expected to appear in Sunday’s matchup, per Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter.

Mostert recorded five carries for 19 yards, and hauled in two catches for 15 yards in Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers. The veteran ball carrier was limited in Dolphins practice throughout the week, so it’s possible that he may just need a rest before the team faces a stronger opponent in the Houston Texans in Week 15.

De’Von Achane has been in sole command of the Dolphins’ rushing attack, and that’s likely to continue against a Jets defense that is hampered by injuries. Cornerback Sauce Gardner is unlikely to suit up on Sunday, as well.

Achane is the most dynamic player in the Miami offense next to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and it’s possible that the 23-year-old running back will have a busy day in Week 14.

Dolphins’ backfield without Raheem Mostert

Mostert had been seeing his role diminish in recent weeks. Achane has completely taken over as the workhorse playmaker of the Dolphins’ backfield, and has seen a ton of success downfield as Tua Tagovailoa has returned to form at quarterback.

Rookie running back Jaylen Wright could see an uptick in opportunities, as the No. 2 option behind Achane. It could be a bigger day for Wright, as he’s waited for his chance to find a rhythm in the Dolphins offense, despite failing to log a carry on Thanksgiving Day.

“I'm not going to say it's tough, I'm not going to say it's easy,” Wright said in October, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

“I mean, I understand the nature of the game. I understand, you know, I've got experienced guys in front of me that have done it at a high level. So, I mean, I just stay patient and do what I can with my opportunities.”

Mostert has been quiet in recent games, with his last quality performance coming all the way back in Week 8, where he ran for two touchdowns on nine attempts.