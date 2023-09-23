The Miami Dolphins head into Week 3 against the Denver Broncos looking to move to 3-0 on the season. But, it appears they will be without a key offensive piece.

Jaylen Waddle still remains in concussion protocol which means the Dolphins have elevated Robbie Chosen from the practice squad, as reported by Adam Schefter. And shortly after making that decision, the organization ruled out their star wideout.

Chosen, formerly known as Robbie Anderson, was signed by the Dolphins in April, released, and then re-signed to the practice squad. This will be his very first regular season game for them. Chosen spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers in 2022.

As for Waddle, he's off to a respectable start, catching eight passes for 164 yards in two contests. The former Alabama standout took a helmet-to-helmet hit last weekend against the New England Patriots and appeared to be shaken up. He would've had to pass the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up Sunday.

But by the looks of it, the Dolphins know he's not ready to roll yet. Chosen probably won't see a lot of touches if he gets on the field but it's another target for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa other than the likes of Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, and Cedrick Wilson, among others.

Chosen had a total of 20 catches for over 250 yards in 12 contests last year. The Broncos will be searching for their first win of the campaign on Sunday and although the Dolphins won't have Waddle, they should still be able to win this one as long as Hill balls out.